Tickets now on sale for Haywards Heath gala and dance

Tickets are now on sale for the Mayor’s Grand Twinning Anniversary Gala Dinner and Dance in Haywards Heath.

The event, which has been hailed ‘the biggest event the town has ever done’, is to be held at Borde Hill Garden in Borde Hill Lane on Saturday, June 30, at 6pm.

It is to celebrate the town’s 20 and 25 year anniversaries of twinning with Bondues in France and Traunstein in Germany.

It is also to raise funds for the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, town mayor councillor James Knight’s chosen charity.

A spokesman for Haywards Heath Town Council said: “The evening will be a wonderful night of food, music and threatre featuring local artists and performers from Ariel Drama Academies, Ensemble Reza and The 100 Monkeys.

“The event has been made possible by our wonderful sponsors so a huge thanks to everyone supporting the event.”

Tickets to the event are £50 and can be bought by visiting www.bordehill.co.uk/twinning.