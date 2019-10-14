Urgent Burgess Hill roadworks expected to cause ‘considerable congestion’

Urgent roadworks being carried out in Burgess Hill are expected to cause ‘considerable congestion’.

Starting today, Monday, October 14, the roadworks are expected to run until Friday, October 18, Burgess Hill Town Council said on Facebook.

A spokesman added: “SGN will be undertaking urgent works at the junction of Junction Road and Leylands Road.

“There will be three way traffic lights in place which may well cause considerable congestion.”

For updates on the roadworks see http://westsussex.cdmf.info/public/map.htm

