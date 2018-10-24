Trains between Brighton and Haywards Heath subject to delay

Trains between Brighton and Haywards Heath are subject to delay this afternoon due to a fault with the signalling system, Southern has said.

Delays of up to ten minutes to trains running between these stations has been reported.

Services travelling between Hassocks and Burgess Hill towards Haywards Heath and London need to be ‘talked past’ the affected signal, a spokesman said.

The fault has been confirmed as a Track Circuit Failure, which means the signalling system is unable to automatically verify if the next section of track past the affected signal is clear.

Network Rail specialist engineers are en route to investigate the fault and will work to repair it as soon as possible, a spokesman said.

A normal service is expected to resume from 2pm.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.