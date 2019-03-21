Crimes committed at railway stations between Brighton and London Victoria

We’ve provided the crime figures for all the main stations our readers may use, plus the passengers numbers. However, we should point out that travelling by train is still a very safe option. British Transport Police add that busy stations will inevitably generate more reported crime. Figures compare March 2018 to February 2019 with the same period a year earlier.



1. Preston Park All crime: 2018/19 - 10 incidents; 2017/18 - 20 incidents. Passenger numbers 284,000

2. Hassocks All crime: 2018/19 - 22 incidents; 2017/18 - 37 incidents. Passenger numbers 695,195

3. Burgess Hill All crime: 2018/19 - 32 incidents; 2017/18 - 14 incidents. Passenger numbers 945,031

4. Haywards Heath All crime: 2018/19 - 40 incidents; 2017/18 - 49 incidents. Passenger numbers 2,245,880

