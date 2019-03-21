All crime: 2018/19 - 199 incidents; 2017/18 - 200 incidents. Passenger numbers 8,666,663

Crimes committed at railway stations between Brighton and London Victoria

The crime statistics for railway stations across the UK have been released for the past two years, so we’ve created a virtual journey between Brighton and London Victoria.

We’ve provided the crime figures for all the main stations our readers may use, plus the passengers numbers. However, we should point out that travelling by train is still a very safe option. British Transport Police add that busy stations will inevitably generate more reported crime. Figures compare March 2018 to February 2019 with the same period a year earlier.

All crime: 2018/19 - 10 incidents; 2017/18 - 20 incidents. Passenger numbers 284,000

1. Preston Park


All crime: 2018/19 - 22 incidents; 2017/18 - 37 incidents. Passenger numbers 695,195

2. Hassocks


All crime: 2018/19 - 32 incidents; 2017/18 - 14 incidents. Passenger numbers 945,031

3. Burgess Hill


All crime: 2018/19 - 40 incidents; 2017/18 - 49 incidents. Passenger numbers 2,245,880 (Credit: Google Maps)

4. Haywards Heath


