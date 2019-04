Ditchling Road has been closed due to a police incident.

Traffic reports say the road has been closed both ways from Coldean Lane (Old Boat Corner) to Ditchling Beacon Car Park.

A police spokesman said the road has been closed after a piece of ordnance was dug up in a nearby field.

According to police, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is on scene.

Police could not confirm when the road would reopen.