Gatwick welcomes decision to scrap Covid testing for double-vaccinated UK arrivals
Gatwick has welcomed the decision to axe Covid testing for fully vaccinated passengers arriving in to the UK.
UK transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed yesterday (January 24) that eligible passengers will no longer have to take a lateral flow test on arrival.
Covid testing will be lifted from 4am on Friday, February 11, ahead of half-term for the majority of schools in the country.
All fully vaccinated flyers will need to do is verify their status via a passenger locator form.
A Gatwick spokesperson said: "In addition to the sensible decision to restore discipline to airport slot regulations, the announcement that no tests will be required for fully vaccinated passengers from February 11 – just before the half term break - is welcome news.
"It means more people can start to look forward and consider booking a family holiday, city break or bucket list trip of a lifetime that might have put been on hold during the pandemic.
"It will take some time for consumer confidence to fully return however and we urge Government to remove the passenger locator form and keep the remaining barriers to free travel under constant review and remove them at the earliest opportunity."