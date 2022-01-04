Haywards Heath train delay warning: Southern Rail tell passengers to allow extra time due to signalling system fault
Southern Rail has told passengers to allow extra time for travel through Haywards Heath this morning (Tuesday, January 4).
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 11:07 am
Updated
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 11:08 am
The company said it is currently responding to a fault with the signalling system at Haywards Heath.
This is mainly affecting trains heading South towards Brighton but it will also affect return services, they said.
A spokesperson said: “Specialist engineers are continuing to work in the Haywards Heath area, however trains are still able to run.”