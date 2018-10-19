Police confirm man was struck by train at Hassocks

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed a man’s body was discovered near the railway line at Hassocks yesterday afternoon (October 18).

The Brighton Mainline from Haywards Heath to Brighton was closed from around 3.30pm to 7pm last night after a person was hit by a train.

A BTP spokesperson said: “BTP officers were called to the line near to Hassocks on Thursday, following a report of a person being struck by a train.

“Officers from BTP attended the incident, which was reported to police at 3.28pm, and the body of a man was discovered.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the identity of the man and the circumstances leading up to their death.

“The incident is currently being treated as unexplained.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting incident number 410 of 18/10/2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Southern Rail put on a replacement bus service between Haywards Heath and Brighton while emergency services dealt with the incident.

If you or someone close to you has been affected by this incident contact the Samaritans on 116 123 free on any phone.