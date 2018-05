A fault with a signalling system at Wivelsfield is causing disruption to rail services this afternoon (May 24).

The delays between Brighton and Haywards Heath are expected to last until 3pm.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Haywards Heath and Brighton, train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes. Disruption is expected until 3pm.”

To check your journey, click here.