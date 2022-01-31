Six Mid Sussex road closures to watch out for this week

By Joseph Hook, data reporter

But the news isn’t too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Mid Sussex’s motorists will have six road closures to avoid this week. Picture: RADAR.

A23, from 8pm November 28, 2021, to 6am January 31 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead, lane closure for off network works on behalf of West Sussex County Council.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

A23, from 8pm January 31, to 5am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 north and southbound, between Patcham and Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for drainage works.

A23, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound and northbound, Pease Pottage, junction 11 exit slip roads and Brighton Road Roundabout lane closure for works by Virgin Media on A264.

A23, from 8pm February 3 to 5am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Warninglid to Hickstead, slip road closure for emergency barrier repair, diversion via National Highways network.

A23, from 8pm February 4 to 5am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hurstpierpoint to Pyecombe, slip road closure for emergency barrier repairs, diversion via National Highways network.

A23, from 8pm February 8 to 5am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Pease Pottage to Patcham, Lane closures for barrier renewal works.