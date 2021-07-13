Sussex traffic update: Tuesday, July 13

Sussex traffic

Traffic is slow and queuing in parts along the Chichester bypass starting at the Fishbourne Roundabout and again leading up to the Bognor Road Roundabout.

In Worthing, heavy traffic is being reported on the A27 both ways before the Toby Carvery, and up to the Grove Lodge Roundabout.

There are minor delays in South Malling, north of Lewes, with temporary traffic signals due to construction on A26 Malling Down near B2192. The measures are affecting traffic travel between Uckfield and Lewes.

Slow traffic has been reported around Gatwick Airport after a vehicle stalled on the M23 Southbound between J8 M25 J7 and J9. Breakdown moved to a safe location, residual delays remain. All lanes have been re-opened.