Sussex travel: your evening update for Thursday, December 20

Delays of five minutes and increasing have been reported on Upper Brighton Road, westbound to A27 Warren Road. The average speed is 10 miles per hour.

Delays on the A27 Old Shoreham Road, westbound at Grinstead Lane. The usual delays heading towards Worthing have also been reported.

Queueing traffic has been reported on Falmer Hill, westbound to The Drove.

Sussex travel update

In Newhaven, slow traffic is being reported on the A26 New Road Southbound to the Denton turn off.