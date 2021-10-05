Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, October 5

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Tuesday, October 5.

Traffic has been reported on the A27 westbound heading towards North Lancing and the junction with Sompting Road, Worthing.

Delays are expected on the A259 and Drayton Lane southbound approaching the North Bersted Bypass.

Traffic news

Slow-moving traffic has been seen once again on the Chichester Bypass heading towards Bognor Road Roundabout from Portfield Roundabout.

Traffic has been reported on Warren Road approaching Woodingdean.