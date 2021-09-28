Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, September 28

Sussex traffic and travel

Near Worthinig, the A27 on both approaches west of Offington there is queuing traffic and police are attending.

Stagecoach said Worthing Pulse, Coastliner700 and service 9 are now subject to lengthy delays due to congestion at the Brighton Road BP garage on the A259. Services will be restored from Marine Parade where possible.

There is queuing traffic on the A27 westbound between the Patcham interchange and Dyke Road junction

On Falmer Road southbound there is heavier than usual from Rottingdean to Marine Drive possibly due to Steyning Road closure.