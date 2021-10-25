Sussex travel: Your evening update on Monday, October 25

Traffic news

M23 southbound is closed tonight 8pm-6am between junction 8 M25 and junction 10 Crawley – diversion via junction 6 Godstone, A22 southbound to Felbridge and A264 westbound to rejoin the M23 at Crawley.

A27 westbound is closed tonight from 8pm-6am between the Dyke Road junction in Hove and Holmbush – Shoreham diversion via King George V1 Avenue, Hangleton Road and A270 Old Shoreham.

North Common Road at North Chailey there is an ongoing incident which means the road is closed both ways.

A281 between Monks Gate and Mannings Heath there is an ongoing incident which means the road is closed both ways.

In Hastings, due to staff availability the following services will be cancelled:

22: 5.56pm - William Road North – Railway Station

22A: 5.45pm - Tesco – Railway Station

26A: 6.20pm - Silverhill – Conquest Hospital