Sussex travel: your morning update for Friday, January 28
You morning update for travel in Sussex.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 7:44 am
Updated
Friday, 28th January 2022, 7:46 am
Slow traffic has been reported on the A27 outside Worthing, both ways before the Toby Carvery.
Queuing traffic has been reported in a construction area between Falmer Hill and The Drove, near Falmer.
Southern Rail are operating a reduced service on all lines, including to and from London Victoria in order to deal with the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic. Passengers have been advised to plan their journies ahead of time.