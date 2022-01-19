Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, January 19

Brighton and Hove Buses announced via its Twitter profile that its BH28 and BH29 services are ‘currently terminating and restarting at Old Steine’. This is because of heavy congestion on the A27.

Chichester – there are delays of three minutes on Whyke Roundabout Eastbound between the A27 Chichester By-Pass and A27 Chichester By-Pass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout). The average speed is ten mph.

Chichester – there is also queueing traffic on the A27 Eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

Sussex traffic

A27 Lancing – eastbound traffic is queueing towards the Manor roundabout because of a collision.

A27 Worthing – slow traffic has been reported again both ways on the A27 before the Toby Carvery.

A21 near Hurst Green – traffic is slow on the A21 London Road both ways between Silver Hill and A229 (Coopers Corner).

Churchdale Road, Eastbourne – there are temporary traffic signals because of construction on Churchdale Road around Burleigh Place.

A27 near Lewes – one lane is closed due to construction both ways from Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction) to A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).

Bannings Vale, Saltdean – temporary traffic signals are in place because of gas main work on Bannings Vale at Wicklands Avenue.

C7 / Piddinghoe Road at Rodmell – there are temporary traffic signals because of a burst water main.

A23 near Bolney – temporary traffic signals are in place due to construction on London Road between Ryecroft Road and A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross). Drivers can expect delays.

A27 Falmer – there is queueing traffic because of lane closures on A27 Falmer Hill Westbound before B2123 The Drove (Falmer/Rottingdean Junction).

A272 at Haywards Heath – roadworks with temporary lights are continuing to cause delays from all directions. This is due to water main work on A272 at B2184 Tylers Green.