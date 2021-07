Decision due on new retirement community in Haywards Heath

IN PICTURES: Burgess Hill homes and gardens flooded

News you can trust since 1881

Burgess Hill mum’s shock at death of son inspires support for grieving parents

‘Brave young man’ from Burgess Hill to shave head

Residents urged to have their say on the future of Clair Hall in Haywards Heath

IKEA pulls out of building store in Lancing

New rainbow commemorative bench unveiled in St John’s Park, Burgess Hill

Police appeal after man punched unconscious at Hassocks station

Decision due on new retirement community in Haywards Heath

Currently there is no traffic and travel news to update you on.