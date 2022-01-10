By Joseph Hook, data reporter

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Drivers in Mid Sussex will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for. Picture: RADAR.

A23, from 8pm January 4 to 6am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 north and southbound, between Patcham and Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for gully clearance.

A23, from 8pm November 28 2021 to 9pm January 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead, lane closure for off network works on behalf of West Sussex County Council.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

A23, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound and northbound, Hickstead to Bolney Interchange, diversion route for off network works on behalf of West Sussex County Council.