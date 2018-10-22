Travelodge by Gatwick Airport evacuated after fire breaks out

A Travelodge by Gatwick Airport has been evacuated after a fire broke out in one of its bedrooms.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 5.15am today after a small fire began in a bedroom on the second floor of the Povey Cross Road hotel in Horley.

Picture: Eddie Howland

The building was evacuated and six fire engines, aerial ladder platforms and command support vehicles were sent to the scene, due to it being a high-rise building, a fire service spokesman said.

The fire was put out by 5.45am and no-one was injured, they added.

Firefighters are still at the scene investigating the cause and source of the fire.

Picture: Eddie Howland