Travelodge by Gatwick Airport evacuated after fire breaks out

A Travelodge by Gatwick Airport has been evacuated after a fire broke out in one of its bedrooms.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 5.15am today after a small fire began in a bedroom on the second floor of the Povey Cross Road hotel in Horley.
The building was evacuated and six fire engines, aerial ladder platforms and command support vehicles were sent to the scene, due to it being a high-rise building, a fire service spokesman said.
The fire was put out by 5.45am and no-one was injured, they added.
Firefighters are still at the scene investigating the cause and source of the fire.