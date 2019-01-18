Two fire engines called to house fire in Haywards Heath

A fire at a house in Haywards Heath is being investigated, Sussex Police said today.

Two fire engines were sent to the house in Bentswood Road just after 6.30pm yesterday evening (January 17).

Two fire engines were sent to Bentswood Road in Haywards Heath. Picture: Google Street View

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines from Haywards Heath were called to a fire in a domestic property. The fire was in the loft space.

“Two breathing apparatus were used. The fire is believed to be of deliberate ignition. Crews left the scene at 8.21pm.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police were informed of a fire in a property in Bentswood Road, Haywards Heath, on Thursday evening (January 17).

“The fire is believed to have been deliberately started and is being investigated.”

READ MORE: Dozens of pregnant sheep ‘horrifically mauled’ by dogs at Horsted Keynes farm

Family ‘frightened’ after brazen burglars break into Sussex llama park leaving graffiti tag ‘Bev Gang’

Father hit with parking fine while picking up KFC in Haywards Heath warns others