UPDATE: Armed robbers raid village Co-op

Police are appealing for witnesses after machete-wielding robbers tied up three staff at a village Co-op before fleeing with cash during a night raid.

The robbery happened just after 10pm on Wednesday as staff at the Co-op in Cowfold were closing up.

One member of staff was confronted by two men while two other staff, who were cashing up, were threatened with a machete.

The robbers tied up the three staff before grabbing cash.

Detective Inspector Jon Robeson said: “Thankfully none of the staff were hurt, although extremely shaken by what happened.

“They have given us descriptions of the men involved.

“One of the suspects was black, large build, around 6’ wearing a balaclava covering his face. He was wearing all black and black gloves and spoke with a southern accent. The second suspect was also black but smaller, around 5’ 4” with grey sideburns, also wearing all black.

“We are appealing to anyone in Cowfold on Wednesday who might have seen anything suspicious. Please contact us with any information, however small.”