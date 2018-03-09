UPDATE: Car ‘well alight’ after crashing into tree in Cuckfield

Firefighters tackled a ‘well alight’ car in Cuckfield earlier this morning after it had crashed into a tree.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Hanlye Lane, near to the former Court Meadow School, at 8.30am.

A fire service spokesman said: “Crews were called to a car well alight, after it had crashed into a tree. There was no reports of any injuries.”

Police closed off Hanlye Lane so fire crews could deal with the blaze.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “At 8.30am on Friday (March 9), police were informed that a black Seat car had crashed into a tree in Hanlye Lane, Cuckfield, midway between its junctions with Ardingly Road and Balcombe Road.

“The driver sustained minor injuries but the car caught fire, necessitating Hanlye Lane being closed while West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended and the incident was dealt with.”

Heavy traffic was reported following the incident.