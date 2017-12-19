UPDATE: Cause of fire at Domino’s in Haywards Heath ‘under investigation’

The cause of a fire which broke out at Domino’s Pizza in Haywards Heath this morning is under investigation, fire officials have said.

Four fire engines were sent to deal with the fire at 9.45am. Read our original story here.

Picture: Eddie Howland

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed crews had left the scene.

She said: “The cause of the fire is under investigation. At the height of the fire, six firefighters were wearing breathing apparatus to put it out.

“The fire had started in the ground floor of the takeaway shop.

“All flats above the shop were searched and all people have been accounted for.”