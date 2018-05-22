UPDATE: Refuse worker seriously injured in crash

A refuse worker has been flown to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a crash with a car.

Emergency services were called to a collision between a car and a pedestrian in High Beeches Lane, Handcross, at 8.15am this morning (May 22).

Police said the worker, a man in his 30s, suffered serious head injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Air Ambulance also attended and the man was flown to St George’s Hospital in London, where he remains.

Officers said the Health and Safety Executive has been notified.

The road was closed for five hours whilst emergency services worked at the scene. It was reopened at 1.15pm.

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage is asked to report it online or phone 101, quoting Operation Corbridge.