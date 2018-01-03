UPDATE: Shock closure of town centre restaurant

Bosses of Italian restaurant chain Strada have spoken of their sorrow at the sudden closure of their eaterie in Horsham.

The restaurant in East Street, Horsham, closed suddenly yesterday. A notice posted outside today reads: “It is with much sadness that we have had to close our branch at Horsham, due to disappointing trading and rising costs in an increasingly competitive market.

“Be assured that we have offered all of our team members the chance to relocate to one of our other branches and have been fortunate enough to see many of them take this opportunity. Where this hasn’t been possible we have ensured that we have offered the right level of practical and financial support as we appreciate this is a difficult and unsettling time for all involved.

“We are very sorry to have to take such actions that affect our team members and local communities alike. This closure in no way reflects the dedicatin and passion that our staff have put into serving our loyal customers over the years and we are very thankful for their hard work.”

Meanwhile, people have taken to social media to express their shock at the closure amid speculation over what business may take over the site.

One woman said: “We were only there last night and there was no sign of this!”

A man added: “I’m so upset by this.” And another woman posted: “In there last nite ... wouldn’t have guessed that was gonna happen.”

Another added: “It’s sad as one of the oldest restaurants on the highstreet. Hopefully someone will buy it.”

And another: “Nooooo! No Strada and no Côte...... #HDC need to get a wriggle on and find some new restraunts or we’ll be eating in Crawley!”

French brasserie Cote - also in East Street - has been closed since its roof was destroyed by a fire in September.