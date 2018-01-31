VIDEO: Burgess Hill residents respond to 'despicable' act of vandalism

Burgess Hill residents have responded to a 'despicable' act of vandalism in the town.

Members of Burgess Hill District Lions Club were alerted on Monday after vandals had smashed a defibrillator outside Burgess Hill Theatre Club.

Lion Tony Parris and Lion president John Carter

It was the second time the life-saving equipment had been smashed and is the third defibrillator to be vandalised in the town, said the Lions.

The Lions raised money to pay for the equipment to be placed outside the theatre club for the community to use.

Lion Tony Parris, secretary for the club, said: “This is the third time that the defibrillator cabinets in Church Walk have been damaged and the cost of the cabinets are £349 each.

“It always happens late on Saturday evenings. There are police cameras in Church Walk but they never seem to catch anyone on them.

“It is disappointing – at the end of the day we are raising the money to put this life-saving equipment in the town for the public."

Lion president John Carter said he was ‘very upset’ to find out about the vandalism.

“I was very upset to discover on Sunday morning that the defibrillator that the Burgess Hill District Lions installed outside the theatre club had once again been vandalised,” he said.

“This machine was installed to save lives in our community and for the second time it has become the victim of the ever-increasing vandalism in Burgess Hill.”

Residents have since expressed their anger and dismay over the vandalism on Facebook.

Diane Orton called the act of vandalism ‘despicable’.

Lee Wallin said he was ‘only alive thanks to one of these machines’.

“My son still has a dad. My partner still has her partner,” he added.

If anyone witnessed the vandalism or has any information they can call Sussex Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 4718001420.