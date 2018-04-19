VIDEO; Courage of a little girl who has won the hearts of an entire village

Little Georgia Imray is very intelligent, very clever and has ‘a wicked sense of humour’ - despite suffering from cerebral palsy.

And she’s won the hearts of villagers near her home in Storrington who are rallying to her aid.

Georgia with her loving family. Photo: Steve Robards

Georgia has endured a lifetime of struggles because of her condition and now faces two operations over the next year - one to repair her hip and one to straighten her spine.

The ops will make it easier for Georgia - who celebrated her 13th birthday with her loving family in Storrington on Saturday - to sit more comfortably in her wheelchair. And that will enable Georgia - who is unable to talk - to sit at a computer and communicate with help from technology known as Eye Gaze.

Now dad Barry needs to obtain a new wheelchair-accessible vehicle and has launched a fundraising campaign towards the £5,500 plus deposit. And already friends and neighbours have splashed the cash to help. Hundreds of pounds were pledged within days. “It is quite overwhelming,” said Barry. “It’s absolutely amazing. It’s blown me away the way that the community has come together.”

Barry, who works as a swimming pool engineer and runs the Storrington Community Football Club - for which his son Jake, 11, plays - is now organising a fun football fundraiser at Storrington Football Club on May 5 which it is hoped will include a barbecue, bouncy castle, stalls and more.

Meanwhile, Georgia, who is under the care of two specialist hospitals, is continuing to make the most of every moment, despite her difficulties. “She’s generally very happy,” said Barry. “She has no speech and is totally dependent on my wife, myself and my eldest daughter, who is also a carer for her.

“She’s very aware. She has all her faculties. She’s very intelligent, very clever and has a wicked sense of humour.” And she’s growing up fast. “She’s into perfume and make-up now,” said Barry. “That’s her big sister’s doing. She likes to show off her nails.”

Georgia celebrated her 13th birthday on Saturday with dad Barry, mum Sam, big sister Kerry and her fiance Scott Pulling, along with brothers Jake and Charlie.

If you want to help Georgia’s family on their way to getting a new vehicle to accommodate Georgia’s wheelchair see https://www.facebook.com/donate/1036701579815388

/1037253403093539/

Georgia’s dad Barry is also appealing for anyone who can help with the football fundraiser to come forward.The event is planned to start at 11 am on May 5 at Storrington Football Club. He can be contacted by email: barryimray@gmail.