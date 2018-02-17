VIDEO: Emergency services at the scene of fatal Barns Green collision

Emergency services including an air ambulance have attended the scene of a collision at Barns Green level crossing in which two people sadly died this morning.

Emergency services were first called to Barns Green level crossing at 8.47am to ‘reports that a car had been struck by a train’, a spokesman confirmed.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Two people were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Crowds are gathered at the crossing, where officers from the British Transport Police and Sussex Police are joined by crews from the fire service.

An air ambulance from the Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance Trust is also in attendance.

Transport police are appealing for anyone with information in get in touch.

Disruption to train services is likely to last for the rest of the day, a National Rail spokesman said.

More to follow