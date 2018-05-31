VIDEO: Flash floods hit Haywards Heath

The fire service is currently dealing with eight flooding incidents in Haywards Heath.

The heavy rain has caused the flooding in the town, which has prompted a response from the emergency services.

Flooding at The Broadway in Haywards Heath. Picture supplied by Victoria Slack

Fire crews are at the scene of a stranded car in The Broadway. A spokesman for the fire service said the car was heading towards Scaynes Hill.

The spokesman also said crews were at two incidents in South Road.

They said: “We were called to a flooded shop in South Road just after 3.30pm. Crews are in attendance and are trying to pump water out of the shop and salvage what they can.

“We were also called to flooding at a hair salon in South Road but no action was required from us and crews have now left the scene.”

Flooding at the petrol station near Haywards Heath railway station. Picture: Claire Barber

Claire Barber, who lives in Ardingly, told the Middy the petrol garage opposite the railway station was flooded.

She said: “Flooded water is pouring up through the floor. And it is flooded outside Haywards Heath railway station.

“I had just come from the motorway from Surrey and all of a sudden the sky just opened up.

“The rain was shocking and how quickly it all came down – it seemed like a week’s worth. The roads are horrific.”

Flooding under the railway bridge near Haywards Heath railway station. Picture: Claire Barber

Resident Victoria Slack was on her way to work when she captured some pictures of flooding in The Broadway.

She said it 'happened so quickly' and added: "Cars just tried to drive through it and got stuck. I had to stop and find another route but there were queues everywhere. Most roads are flooded."

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning, with the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Mid Sussex today and early tomorrow.

For more information on who to call in an emergency visit: https://www.midsussex.gov.uk/environment/flooding-and-drainage.