Ardingly Cricket Club winter nets will be at Ardingly College: March 24th - 6 - 8 pm, March 31st - 6 - 8pm, April 17th - 8.30 to 10 pm, April 24th - 8.30 to 10 pm

St. Peter’s Church: Palm Sunday 25th March. 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP). 10.15am Holy Communion (CW) with prayer for healing and wholeness.

Tuesday of Holy Week (27th March) to Wednesday (28thMarch). Twenty-four hours of prayer in church beginning at 11am Tuesday and continuing through to 11am on Wednesday. The last hour will be a service of Holy Communion.

Maundy Thursday 29th March 7.00pm As we remember how Jesus and the disciples gathered to share the Last Supper, we will gather to have supper in the Church Centre followed by an informal celebration of Holy Communion.

Ardingly Gardening Club: - all welcome

Thursday 22 March at 7.30 pm - Britain in Bloom by Jim Buttress Hapstead Hall, Ardingly (entry £2.50).

Jim is one of the UK’s leading gardening experts . He was superintendent of the Royal Parks for 25 years, and his clients have included Her Majesty The Queen and The Queen Mother. He was Head Judge for Britain in Bloom, the RHS UK-wide gardening competition, for many years. Most recently he was vegetable judge on the Great Allotments Challenge.

Thurs 3 May at 7.30 pm - Growing for the Kitchen by P W Patton Hapstead Hall, Ardingly free entry.

Growing the many delicious and interesting fruit, vegetables, herbs and salad crops for the table, with some ideas on preserving and extending the use and production of crops over the whole year.

Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: every Friday evening in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.