Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: every Friday evening in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

The Ardingly Cricket Club AGM: will be held on Tuesday 22nd January at 8pm in the The Ardingly Inn.

Winter nets will be on Thursdays at Ardingly College from 7.30 to 9.30 pm starting TONIGHT January 17th

St. Peter’s Church: Sunday 20th January. 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP). 10.15am Morning Praise