BALCOMBE COMMUNITY LINK CAFÉ: meets in the Victory Hall WI Room on Friday 16 March between 11.00 am and 1.30 pm.

CORO NUOVO CONCERT: Mozart’s Requiem will be performed by candlelight on Saturday 17 March at 7.15 pm in St. Mary’s Church. Tickets available from Threads or email tickets@coronuovo.org.uk, or on the door. The programme will also include: Handel’s Coronation Anthem, and the Hallelujah Chorus from “Messiah”, plus John Williams’ Hymn to the Fallen (Saving Private Ryan). Tickets £12.50 (Concessions £10).

BULL RUN: takes place on Sunday 18 March at 10.30 am from Balcombe School. This popular 7.1 km run is raising money for Balcombe School and St. Catherine’s Hospice and takes place on our beautiful lanes, footpaths and tracks around Balcombe. Enter online at www.balcombeschool.co.uk or for further details call 07795 451156 or email balcombebullrun@gmail.com A wide range of refreshments will be available in the School Hall. Runners must be over 12 and under 16s consent is necessary.

BALCOMBE CLUB: sadly had to cancel the Barnstormers Comedy night due to lack of interest. They have an Open Mic Night on Tuesday 20 March from 8.00 pm. Do support live music in the village.

The FRENCH ASSOCIATION AGM: takes place in Bramble Hall on Wednesday 21 March from 8.00 pm. The theme this year is Cocktails, Canapés and Quiz and all complimentary. Please note that this is a change of venue from that posted in the Parish Magazine.

CINEMA: “Goodbye Christopher Robin” is the next film in the Victory Hall on Friday 23 March at 7.30 pm. This biographical family film gives a glimpse into the relationship between the beloved children’s author A. A. Milne, and his son Christopher Robin – whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh.

The film stars Domhnall Gleeson; Margot Robbie, and Kelly Macdonald and is rated PG. Tickets £6 from Threads.

GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION SPRING SHOW: is on Saturday 24 March from 2.30 until 4.00 pm in the Victory Hall. We welcome all entries – flowers, vegetables and cookery – the more entries the more successful and magnificent the show. Do get involved, call 811800 for more information. Entries forms to the Show Secretary at High Trees, Oldlands Avenue or email to bgacontact@btinternet.com . Come along on the day to see the displays of flowers and produce and sample home-made cakes over a hot cup of tea or coffee.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 18 March 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School.