BALCOMBE CLUB HALLOWEEN PARTY: Balcombe Club and the Balcombe School PTA are running their popular Halloween Children’s Party on Saturday 27 October. Put your name down if you want to participate. There will be fancy dress, entertainment and a disco. All in aid of the School.

CINEMA: The next film in the Victory Hall is Book Club on Friday 26 October at 7.30 pm. This is a romantic comedy rated 12A and stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, and Candice Bergen. The film tells the story of how four lifelong friends have their lives forever changed after reading 50 Shades of Grey in their monthly book club. Tickets £6 from Threads.

SCOUTS BONFIRE NIGHT: is on Thursday 1 November between 6.00 pm and 8.00 pm at the Scout Hut. Come along for a fabulous display and spectacular bonfire, together with tasty BBQ food and warming drinks.

LOCUS YOUTH CLUB: runs on Friday 26 October from 6.30 pm in the Parish Room. Young people 11 years and upwards are welcome.

CRAFT, GIFT & LOCAL PRODUCE FAIR: a note for your diaries. The next Fair is on Saturday 10 November 10.00 am until 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall. A timely market for all those getting ahead of the game with their Christmas shopping!

VILLAGE QUIZ: Thank you to Mary for organising an excellent Annual Village Quiz last Sunday. Pam and Barrie set some cracking questions as ever and we extend our thanks to them too as it is the last one they will set for the Annual Quiz. The winning team were the Alzheimer’s Society with Runners Up the Christmas Tree Society and Third Place the Tennis Club. In all over 16 teams took part.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 28 October 8.00 am Holy Communion BCP, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School.