The HALF MOON: has a Curry Night on Thursday 14 February and on Friday 15 February Jamie Moses is playing. Please note the pub will shut early at 5.00 pm on Sunday 17 February.

BALCOMBE CLUB: has live music on Saturday 16 February with Classix playing.

CINEMA: Mary Poppins is the next film in the Victory Hall on Friday 22 February at 7.30 pm. Tickets £6 from Threads.

The HISTORY SOCIETY: meet on Wednesday 20 February at 8.00 pm in the Victory Hall. The first talk of the year will be Doug Newlyn’s lively talk on ‘Victorian Crime and Punishment’ beginning with the 1835 Summer Assizes. No drones to worry about then, but plenty of other matters of concern to the populace. If you are able to get to the Victory Hall early, and we are there from 7.15pm, come and browse our lending library of CDs and DVDs, which cover a wide range of village subject matter. A plea to all our members, and those who would like to join the Society, please come prepared to pay your subscriptions! The cost is £6 single membership, £10 double, with £1 per talk entry fee. Visitors are also always welcome, with £3 entry per talk, which includes refreshment.

We have a full and varied programme for the year which we hope you will continue to find enjoyable and good value. We look forward to seeing you.

AGE UK’s Community Club: is in the Forest Room in the Balcombe Club on Mondays from 10.00 am until 12.30. The cost is £2 per session, do drop in to have a chat or join in an activity. If you can’t get there under your own steam transport can be provided by Bluebird Community Transport on 01444 471919. For more information call Michelle or Rowan of Age UK Haywards Heath on 01444 450248.

PARISH MAGAZINE COPY: is due on Friday 15 February, send to balcombemageditors@outlook.com.

LOCUS YOUTH GROUP: meet on Friday 15 February at 6.30 – 8.00 pm in the Parish Room.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 17 February 8.oo am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School.