Water supply: grateful thanks to all those who organised and supplied bottled water to the village during the few days part of the village was without!

The Horticultural Society/Gardening Club’s annual spring show: will be held in the Rawson Hall on Saturday March 24. There will be fifteen different classes including flowers, pot plants and floral arrangements open to all members of the Society, except for children under 16 years who may enter all classes. Please take exhibits to the hall between 2pm - 3pm (no prior entry forms needed). Judging will be informal starting at 3pm. After light refreshments there will be an illustrated talk on ‘Twelve months of colour’ by John Negus, Dip.Hort.Wis. to which all members of the public are welcome to attend. Admission free.

The famous Bolney Pram Race: will take part again on Easter Monday, April 2, starting at The Eight Bells Public House. Junior race 12 noon, adult race 1pm. All proceeds will be split between SERV (service by Emergency Rider Volunteers which transports emergency blood and Horsham District Age UK. For more information and entry forms please contact www.theeightbellsbolney.co.uk or telephone 01444 881396. There will be entertainment at the Eight Bells and barbeque during the afternoon.