Burgess Hill

ROYAL BRITISH LEGION WOMENS SECTION: The Meeting on the 6th March 2018 commenced with a report from our Treasurer, Evelyn, outlining our financial position. Our Chairman, Sarah, then went on to advise that we need names and deposits of £10.00 per person for those wishing to attend the Remembrance Service at the Albert Hall on November 10th 2018, and that our Speaker at the next Meeting on April 10th will be Andy Thomas, whose subject will be Conspiracy Theories.

We then enjoyed a talk on Sussex in the Great War given by Kevin Gordon, during which he outlined Schools with Cadet Corps and Sussex Regiments. His extremely interesting and informative talk was followed by questions from the audience.

Please note that the date of the Meeting in April has been changed to the 10th to take account of the Easter Break.