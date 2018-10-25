MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, meet every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30 pm on Tuesday November 6 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Committee will be considering current planning applications and the Council’s response to them. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY WI: meet on Tuesday November 6, at the village hall, at 7.45pm for a talk on Ashdown Forest Conservation by Steve Alton. Do go along as this talk will be most interesting. There is a nominal charge of £3 which includes homemade refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

BONFIRE SOCIETY: celebrations in Chailey (on Saturday November 10) start with a procession from Chailey School. If you as a family or organisation would like to enter a float, a walking or vehicular one, please contact Diane on 01273 401900 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk. The Society’s memorial service at Chailey Green will mark the 100 year anniversary of the end of the First World War. If you are a relative of anyone listed on the memorial they would be grateful if you would let them know by calling Diane on 01273 401900 or via secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk. Also, if you would like to get involved with bonfire night or become a member of the Bonfire Society please contact Diane.

BONFIRE NIGHT: As in previous years the roads through Chailey will close at 6pm and re-open at 9pm (subject to the road being clear). Timings for the evening are 5.30pm judging of the floats at Chailey School, 6pm procession begins from Mill Lane, 6.25pm procession arrives at the Horns Lodge, 6.30pm procession leaves Horns Lodge, 7pm procession arrives at War Memorial, 7.20pm procession leaves War Memorial, 7.25pm procession stops at the Five Bells, 7.45pm procession leaves Five Bells, 7.55pm procession arrives at fire site and 8.15pm fireworks commence. The best view of the fireworks is from the field. Food and hot drinks will be available on the field all evening.

VINTAGE BUS: will be providing transport, to view Chailey Bonfire celebrations, for those who need to the War Memorial and fire site. There will be four pick up points the Kings Head 5.15pm, Grantham Close 5.30pm, Chailey School 5.55pm and the Horns Lodge 6.25pm. Return journeys will be available, please book your place by contacting jane.stent@btinternet.com or 01273 400632.

FIND OUT MORE: Day takes place on Sunday November 11 at 10.30am at Sheffield Park Station, and ends around 4.30pm. You are invited to attend to find out about what volunteering at the Bluebell Railway entails. The day will include a tour behind the scenes and for more information email Volunteer Recruitment Leader David Chappell at Volunteering@bluebell-railway.co.uk or call 01825 720800.

LUNCH CLUB: is at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green on Thursday November 15. Just go along and enjoy a delicious meal at 12.30pm, the food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

WILLS AND INHERITANCE: Tax Planning event in partnership with Adams & Remers is being hosted, at Chailey Heritage Foundation, on Thursday November 15 from 6pm to 8pm. This event is free to attend and includes welcome drinks and networking, followed by a presentation from Rose Macfarlane an associate at Adams & Remers, Lewes. Rose will explain how to make the most of your assets, minimise the impact of inheritance tax and help you consider how to properly structure your will. Also provide information about remembering Chailey Heritage Foundation in your Will. Leaving a legacy is a lasting way to ensure that the Foundation can continue to support young people with complex disabilities and health needs in the future. The Foundation hope you will be interested in finding out more about this way of giving. This event is free to attend, but numbers are limited, so if you wish to attend please book in advance at www.chf.org.uk/inheritance-event. For further information contact Jenna Durdle on 01825 724752 or email fundraising@chf.org.uk.

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council at 7.30 pm on Tuesday November 20 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Council will be considering and making decisions on a wish to range of matters relevant to Chailey and its residents. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they raise or draw to the Council’s attention. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ: will be open on Saturday November 24 from 2pm to 5pm. If your jeans need patching, your bicycle is squeaking (cycle repairs are a speciality) or your kettle won’t boil or other electrical appliance such as mixers, hoovers, blenders, radio and record players won’t work. Then do take the item along and see if it can be repaired, whilst waiting for your repair you can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and delicious cake. Everyone is welcome, entry and repairs are free but donations will be gratefully received towards ongoing costs of the service. For more information or to offer electrical, bicycle, furniture or any handiwork or craft repair skills please email Bryan McAlley at brymac@btinternet.com.

SENIOR CITIZENS CHRISTMAS PARTY: The Chailey Bonfire Society Christmas Party is being held on Saturday December 1 at the village hall from 12.30pm to 5pm. This is always a very happy event, with a delicious festive meal and entertainment. Transport is also provided. I know some think they are not ‘senior’ enough to go to this party but thinking this means missing out on a truly special afternoon hosted by the Bonfire Society. If you or anyone you know would like to attend or would like more information please let Jane Stent know on 01273 400632 or jane.stent@btinternet.com.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation are looking for volunteers to assist with their bucket collections at Tesco Superstore, Lewes, on Friday December 21 any two hours between midday and 6pm and on Saturday December 22 any two hours between 9am and 6pm. Also at the Hilton Metropole, Brighton, to help run a lucky dip at the Festive Fair at the Jack & the Beanstalk traditional pantomime on Saturday December 22 from 10am to 11.30am and Sunday December 23 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. If you are able to assist with these fundraising events please email fundraising@chf.org.uk or call them on 01825 724752 and they will send you a briefing before the event.