Cuckfield Dramatic Society: presents a double bill of one act plays at The Queen’s Hall from 24th – 27th October. ‘The Browning Version’ by Terence Rattigan – a teacher recovers his dignity after an unexpected gift and ‘Dirty Business’ by Derek Webb – cleaners Josie and Angela get suspicious at the council offices! Bars and Doors open 7.15, Curtain up 8pm, Ends 10.15pm.

Tickets from cdsweb.co.uk/tickets Wed/Thurs £8, Fri/Sat £9. Special first night £7 per seat for 2 or more. Queries 01444 848156 or boxoffice@cdsweb.co.uk

Mix Sussex Homeopathic Group: will meet on Friday 26th October 2018 from 10.30 am - 1pm. ‘ Better Health with Homeopathy ‘Speaker: Julie Plackett BA (Hons), LCCH, RSHom at Cuckfield Baptist Church, Polestub Lane, Cuckfield, RH17 5GP (entrance: Members free, Non- members £3.00)

Comedy at the Talbot: on Thursday 1st November at 8pm with Paul Mccaffrey, as seen on Impractical Jokers! Tickets £12 or Comedy and Chilli £22. 01444 455898 for more info.

Parish Council Meeting: Friday November 2nd 7.30pm Planning, 8.15pm Estates

Friday 16th November 7.30pm Environment, 8.15pm Roads and Traffic

Cuckfield Bonfire: night on Saturday 3rd November- Gates 5.30pm Cuckfield Park RH17 5AB- Bonfire lit 6.45pm- Fireworks to music at 7.30pm. Admission £8/£5. Parking £2

Cuckfield Remembers 1918-2018: ‘Cuckfield Remembers 1918-2018 Memorial Walk’. The houses of 38 of the Cuckfield men who died in WWI will be marked with poster boards bearing portraits of the men from Oct 29th-Nov 18th. Maps available at Marcus Grimes, Cuckfield Bathrooms, Cuckfield iWear and The White Harte who will also be displaying photos of Cuckfield during WWI. Come and do the walk and remember our young men who died.

Film showing of All Quiet on the Western Front on Friday November 2nd at 7.30pm in the Baptist Church. Entrance free but donations encouraged!

Community Concert: Holy Trinity Church 6pm, Saturday 10th November. The concert will be performed by a Community choir, children from Holy Trinity Primary, Warden Park Academy and Oathall College, Soloists and Holy Trinity Church choirs.

There will be a beautiful programme of music by composers from WW1 period and including “All that I Am” a new composition specially commissioned for the concert.

Tickets £10 adults and £5 children available from Mansell McTaggart in Cuckfield.

The Independent State of Cuckfield is organising a Tea Dance on November 11th from 3-5 at The Queen’s Hall. The tickets are £5 which includes tea, sandwiches, homemade cake, and of course music.

The tickets are available at Marcus Grimes Estate Agents or on www.ticketsource.co.uk/cuckfieldteadance

Beacon Lighting At 6.30pm on 11th November there will be a walk from the locations of the photographic Trail throughout Cuckfield to assemble at Whiteman’s Green in time for the national beacon lighting at 7.00pm.