Parish Council Meeting: Friday November 2nd 7.30pm Planning, 8.15pm Estates

Friday 16th November 7.30pm Environment, 8.15pm Roads and Traffic

The Royal British Legion: Women’s Section are hosting a Poppy Appeal. At the Old School on Saturday 3rd November from 10.15 – 12 noon. Entrance £1 and includes tea/coffee/biscuits. There will be a raffle, and cakes, cards, knitwear, preserves, books, jewellery and RBL goods to purchase.

Cuckfield Bonfire night: on Saturday 3rd November- Gates 5.30pm Cuckfield Park RH17 5AB- Bonfire lit 6.45pm- Fireworks to music at 7.30pm. Admission £8/£5. Parking £2

London to Brighton Veteran Car Run: takes place on Sunday 4th November with approximately 450 pre 1905 cars taking part. The route passes through Cuckfield High Street where there will be some restrictions to Northbound traffic. The High Street is a great place for spectators and tea shops, pubs and cafes will be open.

Cuckfield Remembers 1918-2018: ‘Cuckfield Remembers 1918-2018 Memorial Walk’. The houses of 38 of the Cuckfield men who died in WWI will be marked with poster boards bearing portraits of the men from Oct 29th-Nov 18th. Maps available at Marcus Grimes, Cuckfield Bathrooms, Cuckfield iWear and The White Harte who will also be displaying photos of Cuckfield during WWI. Come and do the walk and remember our young men who died.

Cuckfield Dramatic Society presents a selection of music, images and readings about the impact of the Great War as part of Cuckfield Remembers. ‘Letters and Poems from the Front’ at the Baptist Church, Polestub Lane on Thursday 1st November 7.30 – 8.45pm and Saturday 3rd November 3.00 - 4.15pm. Tickets £8 for adults and £4 for children are available from www.cdsweb.co.uk

Film showing of All Quiet on the Western Front on Friday November 2nd at 7.30pm in the Baptist Church. Entrance free but donations encouraged to defray costs.

The Independent State of Cuckfield: is organising a Tea Dance on November 11th from 3-5 at The Queen’s Hall. The tickets are £5 which includes tea, sandwiches, homemade cake, and of course music.

The tickets are available at Marcus Grimes Estate Agents or on www.ticketsource.co.uk/cuckfieldteadance

Beacon Lighting: At 6.30pm on 11th November there will be a walk from the locations of the photographic Trail throughout Cuckfield to assemble at Whiteman’s Green in time for the national beacon lighting at 7.00pm.

Date for your diary: Cuckfield Christmas Street Festival on 7th December from 6pm and coincides with the Christmas Tree festival at Holy Trinity Church.