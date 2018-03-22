THIS SATURDAY: 24 March Spring Fair at the Adastra Hall from 10 am to 12 noon. Come for a coffee or tea and a hot cross bun and browse the many stalls for gifts and other items.

Stalls include home made cakes, savouries, jams, cards, jewellery, clothes as well as handbags and shoes, bric a brac, china, smellies, glassware, toys, jigsaws, fiction and non fiction books, DVDs, household items and linens. Try your luck with the prize every time tombola and the bumper raffle. Hoping to see the many supporters who made the Christmas Fair so successful. In aid of the local charity Paws & Claws Animal Rescue Service, rehoming cats across Mid Sussex.