Millennium Garden: There are new wood sculptures in the Millennium Trust Wood. The carver has been back and has added a splendid badger as well as flowers and toadstools! If you don’t know about this local art, do go and have a look. One entrance to the walk through the woods is from Brown Twins Road and the other from next to the former St. George’s Church. . The garden is managed by a trust set up specifically to protect what was once part of the garden of St. George’s House so that the village can enjoy it in perpetuity.

The Charity Shop: is exceedingly busy and the managers are very pleased that goods are being generously donated for sale at record levels. But PLEASE do not leave items outside the shop. The risk from rain and rats is always there and some recent donations have had to be thrown away which is very sad.

Another new shop: will shortly open in the premises previously occupied by Vanilla. I am told that it will sell furniture and lifestyle items. We look forward to the opening.

Everyone: Do please let me have information about meetings, activities, outings and so forth, about a week in advance. It’s particularly helpful for people moving into Hurstpierpoint to know what is going on here, with contact details for who is organising events and where they happen.

Sundays, 9.30-10.30 Village Centre, weekly WeightWatchers’ Meetings: For further information: contact the Hurstpierpoint WeightWatchers Coach Jacquie Small on Tel:07791365533.

Village Cinema, Players Theatre: NT LIVE: Thursday 22 March 7pm JULIUS CAESAR starring Ben Whishaw and David Morrissey this production is getting rave reviews and is sure to sell out. Friday 23 March 8pm THE BIG SICK (15) Oscar nominated comedy based on real life relationship. Sunday 25 March 3pm THEIR FINEST (pg) Rescheduled from December. Starring Gemma Arterton and Bill Nighy. Further info on all films/NT www.hurstfilms.com or 01273 835875

Friday 23 March, 8 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Hurst Historical and Geographical Society host the talk ‘Charles II and his escape through Sussex in 1651’ by Helen Poole, Curator at Crawley Museum.

Saturday, 24 March, 10 am – 12 noon, Holy Trinity Church: Coffee morning with popular organ music played by Ray Carpenter, and the usual variety of stalls, plus coffee, tea and home-made cakes.

Saturday, 24 March, 7.30 pm, United Reformed Church, Hassocks: Hurst Singers Spring Concert: ‘A celebration of Gilbert & Sullivan’.

Saturday, 7 April, 7 pm, Village Centre: RNLI Annual Quiz Night for teams of 6 people. Contact Philip Eastell on 07749 278992

Saturday, 14 April, 1000 to 1130 am. Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Annual Coffee Morning and Mini-market in aid of St. Christopher’s. This is a small residential home for elderly people and the Friends group works to raise funds to arrange benefits and social outings for all of the residents. Entrance fee remains at 50p per person to include coffee or tea and biscuits and there is a wide range of stalls including cakes and savouries, books, plants, raffle, tombola and gifts. If you have any small items you would like to donate for sale please get in touch with Jo Kearns, 01273 834200. We are happy to arrange collection. We always welcome gifts of home-made cakes, buns scones etc. to sell. Please do come along and join us.

Tuesday 10 to Saturday 14 April, Hurst Players Theatre: Doors open 7.30 pm Performance starts 8 pm

DEAD GUILTY is a tense psychological study of guilt and obsession by the author of The Business of Murder. It concerns an attractive young graphic artist whose leg is badly injured in a car crash that occurred when a business associate suffered a fatal heart attack at the wheel. Housebound and depressed, Julia is tormented when things disappear, a Mexican orange blossom materialises on her shambling Victorian terrace and someone prowls around upstairs at night. While a kindly counsellor contends with Julia’s suicidal tendencies and a besotted handyman helps around the house and garden, the excessively solicitous widow of the dead man comes into Julia’s life. Suspense builds throughout the play and one is constantly on the edge of one’s seat wondering how it will all end.

Tickets are on sale now and are available online from www.hurstplayers.org.uk at £10 on Tuesday and Wednesday and £11 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Saturday 21 April, 6-7.30 pm: Music in the West Gallery, Holy Trinity Church: Brighton Cascade Creative Recovery Choir. The Choir is formed of people recovering from alcohol and drug addiction. Performing is part of their road to recovery and we are very pleased to welcome them. Do come and support them. Out of respect for them, the bar will not serve alcoholic drinks this evening.

Sunday 22 April, 7 pm: St John the Evangelist Church, Church Lane, Newtimber, BN6 9BT: Alison Murdoch talks about her life and her book ‘Bed 12’, a real life thriller with a silver lining which is described as ‘a love letter to the NHS’. Alison has catalogued paintings for Sotheby’s, set up night-shelters for homeless people, set up a catering service for refugees and other adventures. Tickets £10 to include refreshments from Gillian Keith, 01273 835013, gillian.bedlam@googlemail.com. Proceeds for the upkeep of this beautiful rural church.