The Trishaw Project: ‘Cycling without Age’: You may have seen this wonderful three-wheeled vehicle taking people, two at a time, for a ride! The power assisted cycle, guided by a ‘pilot’ goes on relatively short journeys, mostly on flat ground, giving people, many of whom might find it difficult to walk that far, a very enjoyable experience. The group are looking for new pilots and also new passengers. If you would like to know more about either, please contact Bridget Hamilton on 01273 833606 or 07929 294640.

Welcome to three new shops: in the High Street. Revilo 6 is on the corner of the High Street and Cuckfield Road, where Polka Dot used to be. The windows are full of lovely things to enhance our homes.

At 110 High Street, The Garden Spa is open for business offering a wide range of treatments, with an eco-friendly policy.

And at 108, a new barber shop is being got ready with smart white tiling on the walls.

It is up to all of us to help new businesses get established and to support all our traders in the High Street. ‘Use it or lose it’ may be a cliché, but it is true!

Remembrance Services: Sunday, 4 November, 4 pm, Holy Trinity Church: Time to Remember Service. This is a special afternoon gathering when people can remember loved ones who have died and give thanks for their lives. If you would like names read out at this service, please add them to the list on the table in the church. There will be tea and cakes after the service. All are welcome.

Remembrance Sunday, 11 November, 10.55 am at the War Memorial, where wreaths will be laid and the two minutes silence observed before moving into Holy Trinity Church for the service. The day will end with a Choral Eucharist Service starting at 6 pm.

Saturday 17 November: Hurstpierpoint Bowls Club, South Avenue, BN5 9QB, 7 pm for 7.30 start: NSPCC Quiz: Tickets £10 per person to include fish and chip supper. Teams of 4 to 6 people. Raffle and Licensed Bar. Tickets from Mishon Mackay, 106 High Street. 01273 834602

Music & Wine: in the West Gallery, Holy Trinity Church, Saturday 17 November, 6 pm. Mark Jennings, Classical Guitarist. Mark last played for us in 2016 to a hugely enthusiastic audience so he is coming again. It helps to know how many people are coming so we can put out the right number of chairs and stock the bar, so email me at margaret@112a.co.uk if you can plan ahead, or simply turn up and pay on the door. £5 per head. Licenced bar.

Hurst Village Cinema: Thursday 15 November 7.30 for 8 pm. Beast (12a) Here is a terrific debut film, from a young British film maker who is one to watch. It is and increasingly intense psychological thriller which deftly overturns expectations as it dances between timeless fable, modern romance and murder mystery.

Friday, 23 November 7.30 for 8 pm. The Boy Downstairs (12A). Diana is a writer returning to New York after two years in London. Through a friend, she finds the perfect apartment on the second floor of a Brownstone. She thinks that she’s struck the jackpot - but then she sees her downstairs neighbour. It’s Ben - her ex-boyfriend who broke her heart years earlier. Having inadvertently moved into his building, ​Diana is forced to reflect on her past relationship and revisit long-buried feelings.

Reverse Advent Calendar Scheme: Christmas is coming, but for some families it is a struggle to manage the additional demands on income. The churches and other groups in the village are organising a ‘Reverse Advent Calendar’ scheme again this year. Just find a box, and put an item into it every day during Advent (December 1st to December 24th) and bring it to Holy Trinity Church, or contact me to arrange delivery. Non-perishable food (tins and packets) plus other items including toiletries, will be very welcome. See a longer article in Hurst Life for more details. The contents of the boxes will be given to two charities - Family Support Work and Off the Fence – which support people in need. Gifts will be distributed very soon after Christmas when budgets have often been stretched to the limit.