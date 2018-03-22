Lindfield Country Market: is open every Thursday from 10-11am in the King Edward Hall. Please support.

March film show: at 7.45pm on Thursday 22nd March in King Edward Hall. This will be “ Goodbye Christopher Robin.” Tickets are on sale at Tufnells priced £6. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Lindfield Flower Club: 27th March at 2.15pm in the King Edward Hall. “All the time in the World” with Christina Payne.

Lindfield Horticultural Society: Spring Show on Saturday 7th April from 2-4.45pm in the King Edward Hall. Admission £1.

Lindfield Horticultural Society: There will be a talk on Wednesday 11th April at 7.30pm in the King Edward Hall by Nick Bailey about Chelsea Physic Garden. Nick was the former Head Gardener there. He is a presenter on Gardeners World and has worked in horticulture for 25 years. He was also 2017 Garden Journalist of the year. Please ring 01444 483039 for tickets or get them at the Spring Show. £5 for LHS members, £7 for non-members.

Lindfield Lunchtime Concerts: On Wednesday April 11th the Robinswood Band will play for you. This 5- piece all male popular local band is returning. It includes: Brian Reynolds( Guitar, Mandolin and Vocals), Bernard Cole( Guitar and Vocals), Stewart Partridge(Fiddle and Vocals), Stewart Kinning( Accordion and Keyboards) and Keith Faggeter( Bass and Vocals). The concert starts at 1pm as usual with light lunches served from 12.15pm but please note that this concert will be at Lindfield United Reformed Church. In fact, all the rest of the lunchtime concerts for 2018 will be at the URC.

Please note: that I will not be continuing to write this column after Easter. It would be great if there is someone out there who would agree to take it over. Please contact me and I can help you get started.