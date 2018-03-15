WIVELSFIELD PARISH CHURCH: Cafe Church Pet Service on Sunday 18th March in the village hall. Bring your pets along or send photos and video clips to vicar@wivelsfieldchurch.org.uk Everyone welcome. 9 a.m. for coffee and croissants followed by 9.30 Service.

A Service of Prayer for Wholeness and Healing will take place at Wivelsfield Parish Church on Sunday 18th March at 6pm.

Our guest speaker will be Revd John Twisleton. All welcome to come to this quiet reflective service, taking time out from your busy lives.

WIVELSFIELD FILMS: Sunday 18 March 7.30pm Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) with Domhnall Gleeson, Margot Robbie, Kelly Macdonald, Vicki Pepperdine

Goodbye Christopher Robin gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children’s author A. A. Milne and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne, and his nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?

WIVELSFIELD VILLAGE HALL: The Village Hall Committee have listened to the comments made by those who attended the Presentation Day in February. As a result our architect has drawn up revised plans to include changes to the kitchen, the Renshaw Room entrance and increased storage areas. The aim of the Committee is to make our popular Village Hall, built nearly forty years ago suitable for the next forty years. Originally built by monies raised by the Village we wish you to view these exciting new plans for our Hall. The Committee are holding a second Presentation Day on Saturday 17th March in the main hall from 10 - 4pm. Please come along and view them.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Please join us in the Village Hall on Thursday 15th March for 8pm to hear Geoffrey Mead speak on the Gage family and Firle Place where they and their ancestors have lived since 1470. This talk looks at aspects of Firle, its geology and landscapes, farming and settlements, Firle Place and cottage homes. More info on www.wivelsfield-historical-society.co.uk Visitors most welcome. Entry £2.50, refreshments included.

NIA FITNESS CLASSES: held on Saturday mornings in the Church Hall, Church Lane at 10am. Combining dance, martial arts and mindfulness, Nia tones your body while transforming your mind. More than just a workout, Nia is a fitness practice addressing each aspect of your life - body, mind and soul. Each workout combines 52 simple moves with dance arts, martial arts, and healing arts to get you fit in 60 minutes. Nia is non-impact, practiced barefoot, and adaptable to individual needs and abilities. 6 week courses £42 or £7 per class. To book please contact Annette Courtenage at Annette@niamidsussex.com or 07708 664700.

BABYBALLET: Pre-school dance classes DREAM, BELIEVE, ACHIEVE. Let your child join the magical world of babyballet.

Classes for 6mnth-5yrs on a Monday morning from 9.45am at the Wivelsfield Church Hall.

3 week trial for only £15. Come and join in the fun book on line now at

https://babyballet.co.uk/babyballet-school/brighton-west-and-hove/

Wivelsfield Community Club: (The Tea Club) meets In the Wivelsfield Village Hall on the 4th Friday of each month between 2pm and 4.30pm for a get together with tea, homemade sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream. All welcome small membership fee of only 50p per year. Come along and meet new friends.

The Wivelsfield Short Mat Bowls Club: Join us for exercise and fun in the village hall, Wivelsfield Green, Tuesday evenings at 7pm or Thursday afternoons at 2pm. Beginners Welcome.

Lunch Bunch: is a drop-in lunch club for mums, dads, grannies and carers every Thursday from 12 noon to 2pm, in Wivelsfield church hall, Church Lane. Enjoy home-made soup and a roll while meeting new friends and chatting to old ones. Children are welcome (but not compulsory!) and lunch will be provided for them with play-helpers are on hand to entertain them while you lunch. Cost: £3 per adult, £1 per child, babies free. There is ample parking in the Church Lane car park. For more information contact Sheila Blair 233937

Wivelsfield Church Youth Club: for year 7 and above. New members are welcome. Meets every other Friday from 8pm to 10pm. For more details please contact Steve and Sue Onions on 01273 890254 or stevensue.onions@btinternet.com

Wivelsfield Green Play Group: Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ June 2015. Warm, welcoming and fun playgroup for children 2-5years. Spacious indoor and outdoor play areas. Qualified and caring staff.

Contact admin@wgpg.co.uk for up-to-date availability and prospectus. www.wgpg.co.uk

Fitness: Ultimate Stomach Class and Dynamic Pilates Classes On Thursdays in Wivelsfield Village Hall RH17 7QG 6.40pm - Dynamic Pilates (all levels) 7.30pm - Ultimate Stomach (calorie blaster) 8.20pm - Dynamic Pilates (all levels) Courses run in 4 week blocks and cost £22 for the course. All courses booked in advance. Personal training also available. On Wednesday mornings in Wivelsfield Church Hall 10.30am - Ultimate Stomach (calorie blaster) 11.15am - Dynamic Pilates (all levels). For more information contact Julie Craig MSc, BSc (Hons), Dip PT & SMT 07971 128284 Julie@juliecraigfitness.com

Parish Council meeting: All Parish Council meetings are open to members of the public and begin with an “open forum” session during which members of the Parish are welcome to ask questions or bring matters to the attention of the Council. Meetings are held at 8.00pm in the Church Hall, unless otherwise stated on the agenda. Agendas are published in the week prior to the meeting and be found in the Parish. Council notice board (outside the Village Stores & Post Office) or at www.wivelsfield.net. Our Annual Parish Meeting is Thursday 22nd March. Next Parish Council Meeting is Monday 16th April 2018.

Parish Council office: is located adjacent to the Cock Inn, on North Common Road. It is normally open from 9.00 to 11.30am on Mondays and then 9.00am to 12.00pm on Tuesdays & Fridays. People are very welcome to call in to bring matters to the attention of the Council www.wivelsfield.net

Wivelsfield Village Hall & Recreation Ground: For details concerning this great Hall site and for overall bookings information for the overall site in Eastern Road RH17 7QG, please just contact Peter Burton on 01444 471664 or email on villagehalllettings@gmail.co.uk www.wivelsfieldvillagehall.co.uk

LOCAL SUSSEX POLICE: contact the non-emergency number (101) and ask for the Neighbourhood Policing Team (Lewes District) or to email district.lewes@sussex.pnn.police.uk