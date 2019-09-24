Vintage buses to give visitors free rides to Bluebell Railway

Bluebell Railway is set to host its Vintage Bus Running Day.

The event, which will take place on Sunday, October 6, will feature a selection of historic buses from the 50s, 60s and 70s giving free rides to and from Bluebell Railway between 10am and 5:30pm.

Hourly trips are currently planned between East Grinstead and Haywards Heath via Wakehurst Place, and between Haywards Heath and Sheffield Park.

There will also be a regular service between Brighton Pool Valley and Sheffield Park via Lewes, and journeys from Eastbourne at 9:30am and 11:30am, returning from Sheffield Park at 3:30pm and 5:30pm.

Bluebell Railway’s usual service of steam trains will operate between Sheffield Park at East Grinstead throughout the day.

David Morgan, event organiser, said: “It’s time once again to give our many friends and supporters a chance to relive the best years of bus and coach services in Sussex.

“Come with us to experience what it was like to ride on the buses of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. We have again chosen the first Sunday in October, which we believe will be very popular.”The historic vehicles originated from various local operators and now owned by private individuals and registered charities.

Further details and timetables will be available on the Bluebell Railway website, which can be found at www.bluebell-railway.com.