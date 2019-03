A Sussex street has been closed after a bus caught fire.

Images from the scene show a single-decker bus fully ablaze in Polegate High Street this morning.

The level crossing remained down while firefighters battled the fire.

Reports said the fire is now under control, with the shell of the bus completely burned out.

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Liam Tiffin

