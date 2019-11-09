Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in Sussex
A weather warning from the Met Office has been issued for Sussex today (Saturday, November 9).
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 10:19 am
A band of heavy rain is expected to affect the county later, with the yellow warning lasting all day.
According to the Met Office the rain will arrive from the west later this morning and become slow moving.
It said 10 to 20mm of rain is likely to fall, with up to 30mm expected in a few places.
The Met Office added the rain will slowly clear southwards overnight.