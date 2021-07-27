Sussex weather: Forecast for Tuesday, July 27

It will be mostly cloudy with areas of showery rain moving eastwards through the morning, according to the Met Office

There will be sunny spells and heavy, thundery showers developing late morning, which will become more widespread into the afternoon.

The Met Office said it will feel rather warm between showers.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 22°C.

Heavy showers will ease from most places through the early evening.

The Met Office said it will be generally dry and cloudy overnight for many parts, though a few heavy showers are still possible.