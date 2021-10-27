Sussex Weather: your forecast for Wednesday, October 27
Here is your weather forecast for Sussex on Wednesday, October 27.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 9:08 am
According to the Met Office, the weather in East Sussex and West Sussex will be similar to yesterday.
The day will begin cloudy but change to sunny intervals by late morning.
The afternoon and evening is also expected to be cloudy and mild.
Highs of 16 degrees Celsius and lows of 12 can be expected.
The sun will set around 17:45 in both counties.